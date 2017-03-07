House Dems Want Kasich (And Only Kasich) To Shadow Teachers, School Employees

By 31 seconds ago
  • Rep. Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) and Rep. Kent Smith (D-Euclid) in the Ohio Statehouse introducing their bill to require Gov. John Kasich spend 40 hours with school employees.
    Rep. Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) and Rep. Kent Smith (D-Euclid) in the Ohio Statehouse introducing their bill to require Gov. John Kasich spend 40 hours with school employees.
    Andy Chow

House Democrats are taking a proposal from Gov. John Kasich and throwing it back at him with a bill requiring him to spend a week with local schools. 

Democratic Rep. Kent Smith of Euclid accuses Kasich of having a blind spot to local communities. That’s why he and fellow Democrats are proposing that Kasich spend 40 hours shadowing school employees.

This is in response to a requirement in Kasich’s budget making teachers shadow local businesses in order to renew their license.

Smith slams Kasich for getting his start as a state lawmaker without ever holding a local office.

“I think that if the governor would’ve come from local government again being council or township trustee or school board he would have greater sensitivity to local communities and local schools,” said Smith.

Teachers unions have rebuked Kasich’s on-site workplace proposal and have countered that the governor and lawmakers should be required to visit classrooms. But Smith’s bill leaves legislators off the hook.  

Also, the measure specifically targets Kasich and would not apply to any future governors.

Kasich’s spokesperson accuses the House Democrats of playing partisan politics. She adds that the administration spent months gathering input from schools and community leaders before drafting the proposal.

Tags: 
FY18-19 Budget
Education

Related Content

Kasich Trying To Shift Education Culture To Intermingle More With Business World

By Feb 21, 2017
Dan Konik

Since taking over as governor, John Kasich has been calling for different agencies to, as he puts it, move at the speed of business. In his latest budget proposal, Kasich has shifted that mindset into the education field, trying to align classrooms with the business community. But teachers unions are not happy with the path Kasich is taking.

Teacher Externship Requirement Lacks Support From Statehouse Leaders

By Feb 24, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

A proposal in Gov. John Kasich's budget that requires teachers to get on-site workplace experience at a company in order to renew their licenses is getting pushback from several groups. And now there are signs it might not get too far.

Teacher Externship Proposal Receiving Sharp Rebuke

By Feb 17, 2017
Dan Konik

Teachers unions are gearing up for a fight against a controversial proposal in Gov. John Kasich’s budget that would require educators to shadow workers at local businesses in order to renew their license. 