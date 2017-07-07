House Fights Back On Oil/Gas Leasing Veto

Oil and gas companies could be one step closer to drilling on state-owned land after the House overrode a veto by Gov. John Kasich.

The House voted to keep a provision that would take away the governor’s power to appoint members to the Oil and Gas Leasing Commission, which reviews and approves drilling on state lands.

Gov. John Kasich opposes that, and hasn’t made an appointment to that commission since taking office in 2011.

But Republican Representative Andy Thompson of Marietta says drilling could bring in more revenue for Ohio and landowners near those parks.

“It’d be a significant economic benefit but overall it’s important that we move forward in all of this because it’s been six years now.”

Opponents argue the governor should have that authority since that office has to answer to the state as a whole.

The Senate would have to concur with the override in order to become official.