House GOP Not Moving On Gun Control Bill

  • House Speaker Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell)
The Ohio House is preparing to strip away more gun regulations making it easier to use lethal force in self-defense. This comes as the new House leader says Republican members aren’t close to approving new gun control measures. 

The gun control bill, which has just a single Republican sponsor, would prohibit people with a history of domestic violence from owning guns and allow guns to be seized from people showing signs of violence – among other things.

New Republican House Speaker Ryan Smith says he takes the issue of gun violence seriously, but…

“There’s no gun law in America that’s going to stop a lot of this. I mean criminals don’t abide by the law by their very nature so it’s not to say that we’re insensitive to it or don’t want to do something on it, it’s just people are very protective of the Second Amendment,” says Smith who added that he’ll ask his caucus if there’s any middle ground on other provisions.

Gov. John Kasich backed what he called these common-sense reforms after the fatal high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

gun control
"Stand Your Ground"

Speaker Says House Will Pass "Stand Your Ground" Next Week, And Would Override Kasich Veto

By 21 hours ago
"Meet the Press Daily", MSNBC

The so-called “Stand Your Ground” bill is likely to come to the floor of the House next week, just before lawmakers leave for an extended break. And that might not be the end of the road for that controversial measure.

Kasich Says He Wants Gun Law Reforms, Though Democrats Behind Some Say They Haven't Heard From Him

By Mar 26, 2018
Daniel Konik

This weekend brought huge protests over gun laws and another appearance by Gov. John Kasich on a Sunday morning national TV news show, talking about his recent and public change of heart on gun laws. But it’s still unclear whether recently discussed gun law changes will move forward with state lawmakers.

Gun Regulations Playing Big Role In Democratic Primary

By Mar 5, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

The issue of guns and gun violence has energized some Republicans such as Gov. John Kasich. But it’s sparked real interest among Democrats, whose views on guns can run the gamut. And the issue is becoming a huge one for the four major candidates in the Democratic race for governor, who will meet in their first debate together on Wednesday.