House GOP Taking Serious Look At Payday Lending Bill

By 54 seconds ago
  • Supporters of the payday lending reform bill rally at the Ohio Statehouse.
    Supporters of the payday lending reform bill rally at the Ohio Statehouse.
    Andy Chow

After months of sitting in limbo, a House bill to crackdown on skyrocketing payday lending interest loans might see some movement. The next step is to evaluate the lasting outcomes.

In spite of previous reforms, some payday loan interest rates have approached 600%. A bill that would cap rates at 28% got its first committee hearing last week. 

Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says there are some sticking points to work out.

“Still talking about the interest rates, talking about areas where third parties want to come in and of course maybe assist in paying off a loan and making sure those get processed in a way, those are all conversations and there’s many more that continue to happen.”

Rosenberger says they may include limiting the interest rates for auto title loans.

Tags: 
Payday lenders

Related Content

Supporters Of Payday Lending Bill Say It's Needed More Now Given Changes In Washington

By Nov 29, 2017
Karen Kasler

A bipartisan bill that would crack down on Ohio’s 650 payday lenders has received its first hearing in the House. 

Plan Would Take Payday Lending Interest Rates From As High As 600% to 28%

By Nov 1, 2017
Andy Chow

Several community groups rallied to show their support for a bipartisan bill they think is needed reform against predatory lending. 

Another Crackdown On Payday Lenders Back Before Lawmakers, But Industry Is Ready To Push Back

By Mar 17, 2017
Karen Kasler

Nearly nine years after state lawmakers passed a crackdown on payday loan businesses and voters upheld that law, people are still borrowing from quick-cash lenders, and they’re still charging huge interest rates. And now another proposal to regulate the industry is back before legislators.