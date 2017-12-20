House Leaders Respond To Gov. Kasich's Call For Common Ground On Guns

In recent Sunday morning TV appearances and in a nationally-distributed op-ed, Gov. John Kasich has advocated bringing both sides together to find common ground on guns. The leaders of the Ohio House talked about the issue on "The State of Ohio".

The majority led by House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) has pushed for expansion of gun owners’ rights. Rosenberger said he appreciates the governor’s approach to try to find something to agree on. “At the same time we have to, from my end of things, making sure that we do continue to uphold the Second Amendment," Rosenberger said.

But Minority Leader Fred Strahorn (D-Dayton), who says he’s a handgun owner, said approaching this with people he calls “gun enthusiasts” is easier said than done. “I think many of them, rightly or wrongly, interpret any kind of discussion about this as an eventual erosion of some serious Second Amendment right, which isn’t always the case,” Strahorn said.

Rosenberger confirmed he’s talked to Kasich about this, but Strahorn said he hasn’t been approached.