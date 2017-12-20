House Leaders Respond To Gov. Kasich's Call For Common Ground On Guns

By 3 minutes ago
  • House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) and Minority Leader Fred Strahorn (D-Dayton)
    House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) and Minority Leader Fred Strahorn (D-Dayton)
    Statehouse News Bureau

In recent Sunday morning TV appearances and in a nationally-distributed op-ed, Gov. John Kasich has advocated bringing both sides together to find common ground on guns. The leaders of the Ohio House talked about the issue on "The State of Ohio".

The majority led by House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) has pushed for expansion of gun owners’ rights. Rosenberger said he appreciates the governor’s approach to try to find something to agree on. “At the same time we have to, from my end of things, making sure that we do continue to uphold the Second Amendment," Rosenberger said.

But Minority Leader Fred Strahorn (D-Dayton), who says he’s a handgun owner, said approaching this with people he calls “gun enthusiasts” is easier said than done. “I think many of them, rightly or wrongly, interpret any kind of discussion about this as an eventual erosion of some serious Second Amendment right, which isn’t always the case,” Strahorn said.

Rosenberger confirmed he’s talked to Kasich about this, but Strahorn said he hasn’t been approached.

Tags: 
gun regulation
guns
Cliff Rosenberger
Fred Strahorn

Related Content

Can Common Ground Be Found In The Debate Over Guns In Ohio?

By Nov 14, 2017
Ohio Statehouse
Jo Ingles

Today’s shootings at multiple locations in Northern California, including an elementary school, are prompting more conversations about gun control. The debate happens daily in nearly every part of the country and today, it was front and center as a gun bill was debated at the Statehouse. But can common ground be found? 

Brown Says It's Time To Talk About Guns

By Oct 5, 2017
Andy Chow

The White House has chided talk of gun control this week, claiming it’s too soon to talk about policy in the wake of the Vegas massacre. One top Democrat in Ohio says if not now, when?

House Okays Change In How Concealed Carry Permit Holders Notify Police They're Carrying Weapons

By Oct 24, 2017
Daniel Konik

The House has voted to change the rules by which Ohio’s 550,000 licensed concealed carry weapons holders have to tell police that they’re armed.

Proposal Allows Off Duty Officers To Carry Their Weapons Into Gun-Free Zones

By Sep 13, 2017
Andy Chow

The debate over gun-free zones is back in full swing at the Statehouse as lawmakers argue which should take precedence: the rights of gun owners or the rights of property owners. 

Group Brings In Astronaut To Launch Campaign To Advocate For Gun Regulations

By Jun 1, 2017
Karen Kasler

A group of advocates is pushing for more gun control legislation, even as state lawmakers are debating several pro-gun bills. And the Ohio Coalition for Common Sense brought in a notable name for their launch.