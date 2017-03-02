House Majority Floor Leader Running For Secretary Of State; Senator Says He's Considering It

More candidates are coming forward to run next year, not just for governor but also other offices that will be on the ballot. And there’s now a race building for the state’s top elections chief in 2018.

House Majority floor leader Dorothy Pelanda of Marysville says she’ll run for Secretary of State. She’s stressing her small business owner experience and her concerns about voter fraud, which she admits is minimal, and she’s the first Republican to announce for this office.

“I have no idea who else may be considering this. I only know that I have a deep desire to serve our state and its citizens in this capacity.”

Akron-area Sen. Frank LaRose says he’s been considering running too and will make a decision later this spring. When asked about Pelanda’s announcement, LaRose stressed his record on election law changes but says the process is open for anyone who wants to run.