House Okays Change In How Concealed Carry Permit Holders Notify Police They're Carrying Weapons

The House has voted to change the rules by which Ohio’s 550,000 licensed concealed carry weapons holders have to tell police that they’re armed.

Rep. Scott Wiggam (R-Wooster) said a CCW holder could face a first degree misdemeanor, a thousand dollars fine and the loss of their CCW license for a year if they don’t promptly notify an officer that they’re carrying a weapon. But Wiggam said the law doesn’t define “promptly”. “Ohio’s current concealed carry notification law is ambiguous, arbitrarily enforced and carries the most draconian penalties in the nation,” Wiggam said.

Wiggam’s bill would require CCW holders hand over their licenses or say they’re carrying only to officers when they ask for ID. The Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association is neutral on the bill, but the Fraternal Order of Police is opposed. The bill now moves on to the Senate.