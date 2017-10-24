House Okays Change In How Concealed Carry Permit Holders Notify Police They're Carrying Weapons

By 13 minutes ago
  • Daniel Konik

The House has voted to change the rules by which Ohio’s 550,000 licensed concealed carry weapons holders have to tell police that they’re armed.

Rep. Scott Wiggam (R-Wooster) said a CCW holder could face a first degree misdemeanor, a thousand dollars fine and the loss of their CCW license for a year if they don’t promptly notify an officer that they’re carrying a weapon. But Wiggam said the law doesn’t define “promptly”. “Ohio’s current concealed carry notification law is ambiguous, arbitrarily enforced and carries the most draconian penalties in the nation,” Wiggam said.

Wiggam’s bill would require CCW holders hand over their licenses or say they’re carrying only to officers when they ask for ID. The Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association is neutral on the bill, but the Fraternal Order of Police is opposed. The bill now moves on to the Senate.

Tags: 
concealed carry law
CCW law
guns
Scott Wiggam
Fraternal Order of Police

Related Content

Proposal Allows Off Duty Officers To Carry Their Weapons Into Gun-Free Zones

By Sep 13, 2017
Andy Chow

The debate over gun-free zones is back in full swing at the Statehouse as lawmakers argue which should take precedence: the rights of gun owners or the rights of property owners. 

Bill Allows Concealed Carry In Gun-Free Zones

By Jul 3, 2017
Andy Chow

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow people to carry concealed weapons into gun free zones without being criminally liable. 

Group Brings In Astronaut To Launch Campaign To Advocate For Gun Regulations

By Jun 1, 2017
Karen Kasler

A group of advocates is pushing for more gun control legislation, even as state lawmakers are debating several pro-gun bills. And the Ohio Coalition for Common Sense brought in a notable name for their launch.

Law Allowing Concealed Carry On College Campuses, Other Locations Passes Senate

By Dec 8, 2016
praphab louilarpprasert/shutterstock.com

The Senate has passed a bill that makes it possible for people to carry concealed weapons onto college campuses and into daycares. 

Governor Signs Bills Allowing Guns In Daycares And On Campuses, And Banning Local Minimum Wage Hikes

By Dec 19, 2016
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich spoke to Ohio’s electoral college, and then signed his name to a stack of bills passed by state lawmakers in the last two weeks.