House Passes Dating Violence Protective Order Bill That Didn't Get Through 2016 Lame Duck Session

A bill to crack down on violence committed in dating relationships has passed the House unanimously.

Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) was a joint sponsor of the bill. On the floor Sykes remembered 31 year old Brittany Littlejohn, a constituent shot to death allegedly by her boyfriend earlier this month, and called on lawmakers to support the bill, "and ensure that no one has to bury a child, no one has bury their mother, no one has to bury their friend because this state has done absolutely everything that we could to protect victims of dating violence.”

The bill is similar to laws in 48 other states allowing for protective orders in dating relationships. House leadership had said it was a priority after it failed to pass both chambers during the lame duck session last year.