House Passes Dating Violence Protective Order Bill That Didn't Get Through 2016 Lame Duck Session

By 53 minutes ago
  • Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-Akron)
    Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-Akron)
    Ohio House

A bill to crack down on violence committed in dating relationships has passed the House  unanimously.

Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) was a joint sponsor of the bill. On the floor Sykes remembered 31 year old Brittany Littlejohn, a constituent shot to death allegedly by her boyfriend earlier this month, and called on lawmakers to support the bill, "and ensure that no one has to bury a child, no one has bury their mother, no one has to bury their friend because this state has done absolutely everything that we could to protect victims of dating violence.”

The bill is similar to laws in 48 other states allowing for protective orders in dating relationships. House leadership had said it was a priority after it failed to pass both chambers during the lame duck session last year.

Tags: 
Domestic Violence
dating violence
emilia sykes
Christie Kuhns

Related Content

Bill That Would Keep Domestic Violence Abusers From Having Guns Doesn't Have Republican Support

By Mar 22, 2016
Jo Ingles

A northeast Ohio man who’s accused of shooting and killing his wife and then himself had been ordered by a judge to stay away from her after threatening to kill her. Now some Democratic state lawmakers are urging passage of a bill they say would make it harder for people convicted of domestic violence to own guns.

Plan to Protect Victims of Abuse in Serious Dating Relationships

By Oct 15, 2015
Andy Chow

Officials say Ohio’s laws on domestic violence are outdated. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports -- they have an idea to bring the state in step with modern day relationships.

2016 Year In Review - Bills That Didn't Pass The Ohio General Assembly

By Dec 28, 2016
Karen Kasler

Every two years there are more than a thousand bills introduced in the Statehouse that never get enough support to pass the House and Senate and are left to die at the end of the session. But this was the year many of those controversial bills actually passed. There are still plenty of bills left on the cutting room floor.