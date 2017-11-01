House Passes Pair Of Bills Requiring EBT Card Photos, Checks On Food Stamp Recipients

The Ohio House has also passed a pair of bills requiring more checks for those who administer the state’s food stamp programs. Representatives considered requiring photos on electronic benefit cards and checks on recipients for other sources of income.

Republican Tim Schaffer of Lancaster said retailers would be asked to report suspicious transactions with cards bearing photos of food stamp recipients. He said Ohio loses $26 million a year to that kind of fraud. “This bill will feed those in need, not drug dealers,” Schaffer said.

But Democrat Kent Smith of Euclid said enforcement would be a problem for retailers, and also pointed to the state’s analysis of the cost and benefit of the bill: “Annual estimated savings – zero dollars.”

That bill passed, along with one that would require state agencies to check SNAP and Medicaid recipients four times a year for immigration status, lottery winnings and other income and benefits from other states.

