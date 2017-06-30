House, Senate Aiming For Renewable Energy Standards When They Return

By Jun 30, 2017
  • Blue Creek Wind Farm in Van Wert County
    Blue Creek Wind Farm in Van Wert County
    Iberdrola Renewables

Lawmakers are about to take a long break after spending the last five months on the $65 billion budget. Leaders are already looking at what could be the next big issue in the House and Senate.

Lawmakers took out several energy-related provisions from the budget in exchange to revisit them later this year. 

That includes loosening the zoning restrictions on where wind turbines can be placed.

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof expects to address that issue along with decreasing renewable energy standards.

“I think that dealing with things like wind turbines along with those they’re obviously related issues so we’re gonna find common ground with the House, the Senate and the governor and see if we can make some improvement.”

Last year Gov. John Kasich vetoed a bill to get rid of the mandated use of renewable energy.

renewable energy

