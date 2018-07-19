House, Senate Gets Ball Rolling On Sports Betting

By 40 seconds ago

Some lawmakers are looking for a way to bring legal sports betting to Ohio. The move is in reaction to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, allowing states administer gambling on sports. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

Sports betting is no longer federally banned but states still need to create their own laws around the issue.

A bipartisan effort at the Statehouse would get the ball rolling with several meetings to gather input from any interested parties.

Republican Representative Dave Greenspan is one of the sponsors of a placeholder bill, HB714, he says it’s important for Ohio to start a collaborative process now as other states are already launching their programs.

“This is happening around the country. This is the beginning of the process. If Ohio is going to participate in this type of activity I believe that we would be prudent in being an early adopter,” says Greenspan.

Greenspan says already having casinos in Ohio will be helpful now that the state has an infrastructure for gambling.

Republican Sen. John Eklund and Democratic Sen. Sean O'Brien are co-sponsoring the same placeholder bill, SB316, in the Senate.

Tags: 
Gambling
sports betting

Related Content

Lawmakers Considering Legalizing Sports Betting Following U.S. Supreme Court Ruling

By May 16, 2018
shutterstock.com

Lawmakers are considering the state’s options in the wake of a US Supreme Court ruling clearing the way for legalized sports betting throughout the country.

State Says Problem Gambling In Ohio Is Half The National Rate, But It's Still On Alert

By Oct 18, 2017
ideastream

In spite of having plenty of opportunities to gamble, Ohio has a rate of problem gambling that’s less than half the national rate of 2.2 percent, according to a study just released by the state. But the state is still keeping an eye toward developing problems.

Ohio Supreme Court Rules Against Gambling Foes

By Mar 24, 2016
The State of Ohio (Ohio Public Television)

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled all but one opponents of recently expanded gambling do not have standing to challenge the constitutionality of casino and racino betting in court.