House Speaker Concerned About Rumor Culture In Statehouse

There has been an escalating flurry of rumors at the Statehouse ever since a senator was accused of sexually propositioning a staffer. Since then, complaints of various types of harassment against three representatives have surfaced. But the top House leader wants to draw the line between gossip and fact.

Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger is concerned about the current Statehouse climate and the spreading of unverified stories.

“I think that it’s a dangerous place that when we’re just throwing innuendo and rumor out there without any substantial facts or any backing to those things and I think it is going a little rampant and crazy.”

Rosenberger says he wants victims of harassment to come forward, noting that the three cases against House members were met with investigation and reprimands.

But he also fears that the increased focus might discourage victims out of fear that their name could be publicly revealed.