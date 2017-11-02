House Speaker Concerned About Rumor Culture In Statehouse

By 11 minutes ago

There has been an escalating flurry of rumors at the Statehouse ever since a senator was accused of sexually propositioning a staffer. Since then, complaints of various types of harassment against three representatives have surfaced. But the top House leader wants to draw the line between gossip and fact.

Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger is concerned about the current Statehouse climate and the spreading of unverified stories.

“I think that it’s a dangerous place that when we’re just throwing innuendo and rumor out there without any substantial facts or any backing to those things and I think it is going a little rampant and crazy.”

Rosenberger says he wants victims of harassment to come forward, noting that the three cases against House members were met with investigation and reprimands.

But he also fears that the increased focus might discourage victims out of fear that their name could be publicly revealed. 

sexual harassment

Related Content

House Speaker: Discrimination, Harassment Of Any Nature Is Not Acceptable

By 19 hours ago
Andy Chow

The top leader of the Ohio House is speaking out after allegations of harassment made against several representatives. The complaints, which date back as far as 2015, surfaced after a senator quit following sexual harassment accusations. 

Three House Members Accused Of Harassment; No More Punishment For Ex-Senator

By 22 hours ago
Karen Kasler

Two weeks after the resignation of a Republican state senator because of sexual harassment claims, other reports have surfaced of inappropriate and concerning behavior by some other state lawmakers.

Former Senator Says "Mistake in Judgment" And "Failing Health" Led to Abrupt Resignation

By Oct 18, 2017
There’s more information out today about why Republican state Sen. Cliff Hite of Findlay suddenly resigned his seat, just a month after saying he would run for re-election next year.