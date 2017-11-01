House Speaker: Discrimination, Harassment Of Any Nature Is Not Acceptable

The top leader of the Ohio House is speaking out after allegations of harassment made against several representatives. The complaints, which date back as far as 2015, surfaced after a senator quit following sexual harassment accusations.

A release of records showed complaints were made against three representatives and one staffer.

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger said all four cases were immediately investigated.

“Discrimination or harassment of any nature is not acceptable. I have zero tolerance for it, especially with the staff and also with the members.”

The members were demoted from leadership positions and the staffer was fired.

Republican Senator Cliff Hite resigned last month after being accused of high-pressure sexual harassment.