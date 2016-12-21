House Speaker: Heartbeat Bill Veto Override Still An Option

By 14 hours ago
  • House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) sits with journalists at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.
    House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) sits with journalists at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.
    Andy Chow

The Ohio House has just ten days left to decide whether or not they want to override Gov. John Kasich’s veto of the Heartbeat Bill. 

To override Kasich’s veto, two more representatives would have to switch their “No” vote to a “Yes” vote on the provision that bans abortions as early as six weeks.

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger of Clarksville says they’re now looking at their options on the veto.

“I’m disappointed and many members of our caucus are disappointed. We’re still facilitating conversations in our caucus to see where we can go,” said Rosenberger.

A few moderate Republicans in the House voted against the Heartbeat Bill. But the Senate has the votes it would need to go along with a House override.

Rosenberger says they can always revisit the bill from the beginning again next year, when he’ll have an additional Republican member in his caucus.

Tags: 
Cliff Rosenberger
heartbeat bill
veto

Related Content

Ohio Legislature Passes Controversial Heartbeat Bill

By Dec 7, 2016
Jo Ingles

A bill that would ban abortion at the point a fetal heartbeat can be detected was passed late last night in the Ohio House. That vote came a few hours after it was suddenly approved in the Senate. And it got through the legislature in an unexpected way.

Governor Vetoes "Heartbeat Bill", Signs 20 Week Abortion Ban

By Dec 13, 2016
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich has vetoed a controversial abortion bill that would have banned abortion at six weeks into a pregnancy. But he signed another abortion ban into law.