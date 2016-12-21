House Speaker: Heartbeat Bill Veto Override Still An Option

The Ohio House has just ten days left to decide whether or not they want to override Gov. John Kasich’s veto of the Heartbeat Bill.

To override Kasich’s veto, two more representatives would have to switch their “No” vote to a “Yes” vote on the provision that bans abortions as early as six weeks.

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger of Clarksville says they’re now looking at their options on the veto.

“I’m disappointed and many members of our caucus are disappointed. We’re still facilitating conversations in our caucus to see where we can go,” said Rosenberger.

A few moderate Republicans in the House voted against the Heartbeat Bill. But the Senate has the votes it would need to go along with a House override.

Rosenberger says they can always revisit the bill from the beginning again next year, when he’ll have an additional Republican member in his caucus.