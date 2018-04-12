House Speaker's Resignation Moved Up, So Rosenberger Will Depart Immediately

By 46 seconds ago
  • Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (center) at a press conference in February 2017, announcing plans to work with Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos (right) on problems facing both states.
    Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (center) at a press conference in February 2017, announcing plans to work with Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos (right) on problems facing both states.

Though Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger announced on Tuesday that he would leave May 1, his resignation is now effective immediately. But Rosenberger is still maintaining his innocence in the face of an FBI inquiry.

The FBI is said to be interested in Rosenberger’s international travel last year with some lobbyists connected to payday lending. Rosenberger has said he believes his actions have been ethical and lawful. He didn’t attend session on Wednesday, the same day a committee vote on a compromise bill to crack down on payday lending was halted.  And pressure was mounting among Republicans for him to leave right away. A spokesman for House leadership said in a statement that now that Speaker Pro Tem Kirk Schuring has assessed the office’s responsibilities and who has the decision-making authority, Schuring felt it was in the best interest of the House that Rosenberger resign immediately.

Tags: 
Cliff Rosenberger

Related Content

Payday Lender Opponents Speak Out About Bill Delay

By 6 hours ago
Dan Konik

An anti-payday lender group is crying foul after a bill to reform the industry was once again delayed in committee. The coalition says the hesitation from lawmakers only intensifies their drive to put the issue on the November ballot. 

House Speaker Announces His Resignation Just Days After Revelation Of FBI Inquiry

By Apr 11, 2018
Karen Kasler

The Speaker of the Ohio House has resigned, days after he hired a lawyer and admitted he’d learned  the FBI was asking questions about him.

Smith Reacts To FBI Inquiry Of Rosenberger

By Apr 10, 2018
Andy Chow

House Republicans are reacting to news that the FBI is asking questions about the actions of Speaker Cliff Rosenberger. Details of the FBI’s inquiry and whether or not they are carrying out an official investigation have yet to be confirmed. A lawmaker who’s running to replace Rosenberger next year as speaker shared his thoughts.