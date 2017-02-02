Human Trafficking On The Rise In Ohio

By 7 seconds ago
  • State Representative Teresa Fedor (D)
    State Representative Teresa Fedor (D)
    Statehouse News Bureau

A new report from a nonprofit group that tracks human trafficking says the crime is on the rise here in Ohio and nationally. 

The Polaris Project says 375 trafficking cases from Ohio were reported to a national hotline last year. That’s a 23% increase over the year before. Democratic Representative Teresa Fedor, who has worked to pass legislation to crack down on the problem, says she’s not surprised.

“Now that we are really looking at it and looking at it deeply as far as recommendations to eradicate it, we are discovering how really bad it is.”

The report shows one in four cases in Ohio involved someone under the age of 18. Fedor says she’s working on legislation that is specifically aimed at stopping human trafficking of children.

Tags: 
ohio
human trafficking
State Representative Teresa Fedor

Related Content

State Using Data To Prevent Potential Human Trafficking

By Jan 23, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

State investigators are ramping up their efforts to put an end to human trafficking by taking a closer look at current statistics and data. 

Human Trafficking Report Shows Slight Uptick In Number Of Identified Victims

By Jan 25, 2016
Karen Kasler

There were more than 200 people identified as potential human trafficking victims in Ohio last year – nearly all of them female, and more than a quarter of them under 18. Those are the latest stats from a report presented to the state’s task force on human trafficking.

Measure Requiring More DNA Collection Could Help Fight Human Trafficking

By Jan 14, 2016
Andy Chow

The state says nearly 1,100 Ohio children become victims of human trafficking each year, and another three-thousand are at risk. Lawmakers are pushing for a new tool that they say can help in a big way in the fight against human trafficking. 