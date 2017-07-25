Husted Sends Public Voter Information To Trump Commission

  • Secretary of State Jon Husted
Ohio’s top elections official has sent the state’s database of voter information to the White House’s commission on election integrity. But the report left out sensitive data.

Secretary of State Jon Husted shared the information by sending a link, which includes names, addresses, dates of birth and party affiliation – all of which is publicly available to anyone.

The commission also asked for the last four digits of a voter’s social security number if available. But because that information is not public in the state of Ohio, Husted did not send it.

In his letter, Husted said he hopes the commission will conclude as he has, that “voter fraud exists, it is rare and we should take reasonable measures to prevent it and hold violators accountable.”

Critics, such as the League of Women Voters, say the commission is an unnecessary distraction from protecting the electoral process from threats of foreign hacking or interference.

Husted’s office reported earlier this year there were 153 irregularities in last year’s election, out of 5.6 million votes cast.

