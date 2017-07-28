Husted Touts Growing Support From County Leaders As Momentum Shift

By 1 minute ago
  • (clockwise from top left in alphabetical order) Ohio GOP gubernatorial candidates Mike DeWine (Ohio Attorney General), Jon Husted (Ohio Secretary of State), Jim Renacci (U.S. Representative), Mary Taylor (Lt. Governor)
    Statehouse News Bureau

A Republican candidate for governor believes the momentum is swinging his direction after gaining more support from local leaders. These endorsements have proven to be helpful in recent big elections.

Secretary of State Jon Husted says his list of supporters for governor now includes a third of Ohio’s 88 Republican county chairs.

“People are going to turn to their local leaders to say who should we be for, who should we volunteer for, who should we vote for? And to have them in our camp out there working for us really gives our campaign a big boost.”

Following Donald Trump's presidential victory, his Ohio campaign touted the support of county chairs as playing a huge role.

Other campaigns haven’t released their list of endorsements but responded by pushing their strengths. For Mike DeWine it was name recognition and popularity, and for Jim Renacci and Mary Taylor it was support from grassroots organizations.

Ohio Gubernatorial race 2018

