Husted Urges Voter Turnout Despite Typical Primary Slump

Ohio voters can now cast their ballots and make their voices heard on various local issues, a big statewide measure on redrawing the Congressional districts map, and primary candidates.

Ohio’s top elections official, Secretary of State Jon Husted, urges people to vote while acknowledging that there’s usually low turnout in primaries – on average, under 30%.

"But there have been 140 elections over the course of the last four years that have been decided by one vote or tied and so one vote really can make the difference and make sure that your voice is heard,” said Husted.

Husted, who’s Mike DeWine’s running mate in the Republican primary for governor, says more than 116,000 absentee ballots have been requested and more than 11,000 people have cast their votes. That’s 10 percent more requested ballots than at this point before the primary four years ago. And so far one and a half more Democratic ballots have been requested than Republican ballots.