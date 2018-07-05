Immigration Protests Continue

  • Immigration protest at Ohio Statehouse
    Jo Ingles

Protests against current immigration policies continue around the Statehouse. While the state doesn’t dictate that policy, activists say it has a lot to lose from it. 

Children demonstrated at the Statehouse as part of an effort started by Dr. Martin Luther King in 1964 and reborn under the leadership of the Children’s Defense Fund. This was just one group protesting on this hot July day. A block away, a different group of activists entered the building being used by ICE. They sang songs and stayed in the hallway there until they were asked to leave after 15 minutes. They had wanted to stay for 33 minutes – one minute for every child they say has been removed from immigrant parents in Ohio since the zero-tolerance policy began. Both groups say they’ll continue to wage peaceful protests until the policy changes.

Tags: 
immigration

