International Women's Day Celebrated Throughout Ohio

It’s International Women’s Day. There are events taking place throughout the state to mark the occasion.

There are two separate rallies in Columbus this evening, along with rallies in Cleveland and Toledo. In Cincinnati, there’s a rally that focuses on random act of kindness. In Youngstown, a multicultural fashion show will be held to celebrate the diversity of women. Many women throughout the state are also taking the day off work today as part of a national “Day without Women” movement to show how important women are to workplaces. But many women are not taking the day off, and there’s a movement pushing shopping at businesses owned by women today or donating to causes that affect women.