January Income Tax Revenue Was Way Up, But That May Be All In The Timing

January was a huge month for the state’s personal income tax collections.  The state’s budget office has been close on its forecasts so far this fiscal year, but last month was unusual.

Income tax collections for January were nearly 25% more than expected. Budget director Tim Keen says the federal tax reform passed in December won’t allow for future state and local tax deductions, so people may have filed quarterly estimated payments early.  "We would expect we’ll give those back through refunds that are greater than we expected or return payments in April and May that are less than we expected, so we think there’s a large element of timing there," Keen said.

And Keen says he’s still worried about sales tax revenue, which was 7 percent below projections for last month. The state has a $221 million surplus for the fiscal year so far, and while Keen says he doesn’t expect it to stay that big, he says the state is still running modestly ahead of estimates.

Tags: 
FY18-19 Budget
income tax collections
Tim Keen

Related Content

Revenues Down For December, But Budget Estimates Coming In Close To Estimates Again

By Jan 5, 2018
Karen Kasler

The state budget office’s forecasts of how much money would come in each month continue to be very close to reality, as of the totals from the first six months of this fiscal year.

Budget Estimates Prove To Be Nearly Accurate For Second Month In A Row

By Dec 6, 2017
Karen Kasler

State tax revenue came in very close to estimates in November. That’s the second month in a row that forecasts have nearly right on target.

Budget Director Says Small Business Tax Cut Not To Blame For Budget Shortfall

By Jun 11, 2017
Karen Kasler

Senators will unveil their version of the state budget today – they needed to trim hundreds of millions of dollars to make sure it’s balanced. But critics are pointing to a small business tax cut as the reason the state’s tax revenues are short by nearly a billion dollars.

October Revenue Report Hits Close To Estimates

By Nov 6, 2017
Karen Kasler

After a tough year of forecasting last year, the state's budget projections turned out to be right on target for last month. 

Preliminary Numbers Show Income Tax Revenue Fell Short Of Estimates In September

By Oct 5, 2017
Karen Kasler

State tax revenue came in below estimates last month, after two months of better-than-expected numbers. But the state says it’s still in good financial shape. 