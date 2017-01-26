Judge Delays Executions, Rules Ohio's Lethal Injection Drugs Unconstitutional

  • Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio must delay executing death row inmates after a federal judge ruled that its planned combination of drugs is unconstitutional. 

The state planned to carry out its first execution in three years next month using the three-drug mix of Midazolam, a paralytic and potassium chloride.

But a federal judge says that the combination is unconstitutional based on the cruel and unusual punishment clause.

Megan McCracken with the Death Penalty Clinic at U.C. Berkeley says the same mix, when used in previous executions, caused violently struggle and gasp for air.

“It presents significant risks of pain and suffering.”

Executions have been on hold in Ohio ever since 2014 when inmate Dennis McGuire was put to death. He reportedly showed similar complications during his lethal injection, which also used Midazolam.

Death Penalty
Executions

Anti-Death Penalty Advocates Urge Block Of Next Month's Execution

By Jan 12, 2017
Andy Chow

A coalition of anti-death penalty advocates are hoping Gov. John Kasich will once again delay the execution of a death row inmate next month. They rallied at the Ohio Statehouse where religious leaders tried to appeal to Kasich’s faith.

Head Of Prosecutors' Group Calls For Nitrogen As Possible Execution Method

By Sep 8, 2016
Ron Corby, OGT

There haven’t been any executions in Ohio for almost three years. The state hasn’t been able to get the lethal injection drugs needed to carry out those death sentences. But there’s a suggestion that a widely used and available gas could be used as a substitute.

As State Holds In Semi-Moratorium, Advocates Lobby Lawmakers To Ban Executions

By Apr 12, 2016
Karen Kasler

Ohio doesn’t have an execution scheduled for nine months, and the state doesn’t have the drugs to carry out that lethal injections. So advocates are seizing the opportunity to lobby lawmakers on abandoning the death penalty entirely. And they came armed with some powerful weapons – people who were sentenced to die but who were freed after the charges against them were dismissed.

After Decades Of Support For Capital Punishment, Some Suggest Attitudes Might Be Changing

By Oct 12, 2015
Karen Kasler

Ohio is among 31 states with the death penalty, and the state has had some high-profile problems with executions in the last few years. And some are suggesting that attitudes on the death penalty might be starting to change. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

State Route 23 south of Columbus is no road for walking. Cars whiz by along with semis, 18 wheelers and many other kinds of trucks. But walking north facing the southbound traffic was a small group, all clad in bright red t-shirts that bore the message “Stop Executions Now”.