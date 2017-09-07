Judy's Law Might Spur More Legislation To Protect Women From Abuse

By 10 seconds ago
  • Surrounded by Judy Milanowski's family and supporters of the bill
    Governor John Kasich prepares to sign Judy's law
    Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich has formally signed what’s become known as “Judy’s Law.” It is legislation named for a Columbus woman that imposes longer prison sentences on attackers who intentionally disfigure their victims by using accelerants to set them on fire.  And this law might not be the last to crack down on domestic violence.

Flanked by Judy Milanowski’s two young daughters, Kasich signed the bill, promising to take a look at existing domestic violence laws to see if they are comprehensive enough to protect women from abuse.

“Maybe there’s more we can do. Maybe there’s more we can do to think about how we can provide a safe haven, not just a safe haven but a wonderful haven and incubator to grow women into all they can be because without them, we are missing. We just don’t have it. We are not complete,” Kasich said.

“Judy’s Law” adds up to six years to terms of criminals who use accelerants in attacking their victims. Milanowksi was doused with gasoline and set on fire by her ex-boyfriend back in 2015. She never left the hospital and died this past June, just hours before state lawmakers passed the bill.

Tags: 
Judy's Law
Domestic Violence
Judy Milanowski
Gov John Kasich
Ohio Legislature

Related Content

Bill Inspired By Burn Victim Gets Unanimous Support From Lawmakers

By Jun 28, 2017
change.org

The Senate has unanimously approved a bill called “Judy’s Law.” It increases penalties and adds times onto sentences if an accelerant is used to intentionally disfigure a victim by setting that person on fire. 

House Passes Dating Violence Protective Order Bill That Didn't Get Through 2016 Lame Duck Session

By Feb 28, 2017
Ohio House

A bill to crack down on violence committed in dating relationships has passed the House  unanimously.

Plan to Protect Victims of Abuse in Serious Dating Relationships

By Oct 15, 2015
Andy Chow

Officials say Ohio’s laws on domestic violence are outdated. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports -- they have an idea to bring the state in step with modern day relationships.

Bill That Would Keep Domestic Violence Abusers From Having Guns Doesn't Have Republican Support

By Mar 22, 2016
Jo Ingles

A northeast Ohio man who’s accused of shooting and killing his wife and then himself had been ordered by a judge to stay away from her after threatening to kill her. Now some Democratic state lawmakers are urging passage of a bill they say would make it harder for people convicted of domestic violence to own guns.