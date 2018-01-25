Kasich Appoints Appellate Judge To The Supreme Court

The Ohio Supreme Court is all Republican now that Gov. John Kasich has appointed a new justice. This comes a day before the effective date of the resignation of embattled sitting justice Bill O’Neill who stepped down to run for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Mary DeGenaro, a judge on the Seventh District Court of Appeals, was picked to replace O’Neill. Her appointment seemed likely given she was already endorsed by the Ohio Republican Party to run for the court this year.

DeGenaro says she looks forward to working with her fellow justices and strengthening confidence in the Court.

“Where the rule of law and the protection of precious constitutional rights are the guiding principles,” said DeGenaro.

The judge's appointment means women make up the majority of the court. She will now run as an appointed incumbent to keep her seat this fall.