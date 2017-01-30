Kasich Budget Features More Income Tax Cuts, Broader Sales Tax

By 30 minutes ago
  • Gov. John Kasich presents his FY18-19 budget plan.
    Gov. John Kasich presents his FY18-19 budget plan.
    Dan Konik

Lawmakers are now sifting through the latest budget proposal from Gov. John Kasich. His nearly $144 billion plan features an income tax cut and a broader sales tax. 

Kasich’s budget includes another income tax cut through restructured brackets and rates along with increased income tax exemptions.

However, Kasich is once again pushing for a broader sales tax that expands to services such as cable TV, landscaping and elective plastic surgery.

Kasich says, besides balancing a federal budget, achieving tax reform is the hardest sell.

“Whoever’s being effected hires a bunch of people and then they or else they work over the members of the Legislature or the Congress and they block it.”

He also wants to increase the tax on beer, wine, cigarettes and natural gas extraction. But says an additional 350,000 low income Ohioans would be spared from paying an income tax.

Tags: 
John Kasich
FY18-19 Budget

Related Content

Kasich Discusses Tight Budget, Possibility Of Using Rainy Day Fund

By Dec 15, 2016
Andy Chow

Ohio’s tax revenue has fallen short of estimates in the past few months. And recently Gov. John Kasich has brought up the “R” word -- recession. Kasich is now using another term that’s become taboo on capitol square.

Kasich Calling For $200M Increase To Education Budget

By Jan 24, 2017
Andy Chow

Gov. John Kasich and lawmakers are about to go full speed ahead into another budget season where state leaders will likely have to find ways to cut back. But Kasich is insisting they increase funding in at least one area.

Kasich Prepares To Lay Out Budget Proposal

By Jan 27, 2017
Andy Chow

Lawmakers, state agencies and special interest groups are preparing for Gov. John Kasich’s big budget proposal. Kasich will roll out that proposal on Monday.