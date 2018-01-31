Kasich Covers Economy, Jobs, Opioids At Journalists' Forum - But Leaves Questions About His Future

Gov. John Kasich covered a lot of ground in speaking at a forum for journalists today – talking about jobs, the economy, the opioid crisis and his future plans.

Kasich didn’t predict Columbus would get Amazon’s second headquarters. But he did say FoxConn is likely to pick Ohio, though he was critical of the deal the iPhone maker made with Wisconsin. “It’s just a mess up there in terms of how they have operated and we just don’t go and throw money at stuff. And we will not do it as long as I’m around,” Kasich said.

While fentanyl deaths are way up, Kasich said prescription opioid fatalities are at a six-year low – and added that new rules are coming from the state on drug distributors. “There should be no confusion or – there’s got to be total clarity when it comes to where you sell. The problem you have is when distributors, when numbers of them sell, they don’t coordinate.”

And Kasich said he doesn’t know if he’ll run for president again after he leaves the governor’s office in less than a year saying – quoting here – “the Lord will decide”.