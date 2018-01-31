Kasich Covers Economy, Jobs, Opioids At Journalists' Forum - But Leaves Questions About His Future

By 13 minutes ago
  • Gov. John Kasich takes questions from reporters at the annual Ohio Associated Press Legislative Preview.
    Gov. John Kasich takes questions from reporters at the annual Ohio Associated Press Legislative Preview.
    Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich covered a lot of ground in speaking at a forum for journalists today – talking about jobs, the economy, the opioid crisis and his future plans.

Kasich didn’t predict Columbus would get Amazon’s second headquarters. But he did say FoxConn is likely to pick Ohio, though he was critical of the deal the iPhone maker made with Wisconsin. “It’s just a mess up there in terms of how they have operated and we just don’t go and throw money at stuff. And we will not do it as long as I’m around,” Kasich said.

While fentanyl deaths are way up, Kasich said prescription opioid fatalities are at a six-year low – and added that new rules are coming from the state on drug distributors. “There should be no confusion or – there’s got to be total clarity when it comes to where you sell. The problem you have is when distributors, when numbers of them sell, they don’t coordinate.”

And Kasich said he doesn’t know if he’ll run for president again after he leaves the governor’s office in less than a year saying – quoting here – “the Lord will decide”.

Tags: 
Gov. John Kasich
Amazon
FoxConn
opioid crisis
fentanyl
drug distributors
Kasich presidential campaign

Related Content

Ohio Health Care Providers Must Now Follow New Rules When Prescribing Opioids

By Jan 4, 2018
Dan Konik

Though rates of prescription overdose deaths in Ohio are at a six-year low, there are new rules on collecting data on opioid prescriptions going into effect. 

Kasich Praises JobsOhio For Columbus' Appearance On Amazon HQ2 Short List Of Cities

By Jan 19, 2018
Karen Kasler

Amazon has narrowed down its list of possible sites for its second headquarters and Columbus is one of 20 cities nationwide that made the cut. Gov. John Kasich credits JobsOhio for helping make the city attractive to the internet retailer.

As Cities Submit Bids For Amazon HQ2, Kasich Says Ohio "Doesn't Buy Deals" With Tax Incentives

By Oct 23, 2017
Megan Wycuff/OGT

Several Ohio cities put in bids with Amazon for its second headquarters, complete with offers of tax breaks. But in an interview for "The State of Ohio", Gov. John Kasich says while he’s hoping high-tech firms are looking at Ohio, he maintains the state does not – in his words – “buy deals”.

Kasich Says 2017 Election Was Rejection Of "Negative, Narrow" Campaigns And Leadership

By Nov 10, 2017
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich still won’t say whether he’ll be on the ballot again, but he did have some thoughts about how Democrats and his fellow Republicans fared in Tuesday’s election results.

Governor's Appearances On National TV - As He Says He's Not Running For President - Irk Critics

By Aug 29, 2017

Sunday was another day of work for Gov. John Kasich, who once again appeared on a network TV news show to discuss national issues – and say again that he’s not running for president. That’s becoming increasingly hard to believe for some people. And it’s also drawing criticism from those who say the governor should spend more time at his “day job”.