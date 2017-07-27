Kasich Discusses Fatal Fair Ride Incident, Risks Of Amusement Rides

By 2 minutes ago
  • Gov. John Kasich addresses questions about Ohio State Fair ride incident.
    Gov. John Kasich addresses questions about Ohio State Fair ride incident.
    Andy Chow

State investigators are continuing to examine the Ohio State Fair ride that broke apart, killing one person and leaving several others seriously injured. Gov. John Kasich isn’t ruling out the possibility that this may have been an unavoidable accident.

The air was full of the typical sounds of the Ohio State Fair, except for the eerie absence of the rides as they stood still.

All rides are shut down as the State Highway Patrol carries out their investigation into the “Fire Ball” a giant pendulum that swings riders up to 40 feet into the air.

Gov. John Kasich says it’s too soon to know what happened adding that people always know there’s an element of risk when going on an amusement ride.

“The ability for human beings to avoid an accident if that’s what is ultimately determined that this was simply an accident. You got to talk to the big guy upstairs to figure that one out because that’s a hard one to figure out but we’re doing everything we can to make sure this place is safe.”

Kasich took a tour of the fair but did not visit the Midway with reporters.

Tags: 
Ohio State Fair

Related Content

"Worst Tragedy In The History Of The Fair" Leaves One Dead, Seven Injured

By 16 hours ago
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich calls it the worst tragedy in the history of the Ohio State Fair. One person was killed and seven were injured, three of them critically, in a catastrophic ride malfunction on the first night of the fair.