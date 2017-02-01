Kasich: Economic Development Still Takes Local Responsibility

  Gov. John Kasich at the 2017 AP Forum in the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center in Columbus.
Gov. John Kasich is defending his plan to pay for more income tax cuts by raising the sales tax. Kasich has a message for local communities who are struggling to attract jobs.

During a forum with journalists, Kasich was asked about communities that are still having trouble attracting businesses.

One reporter used Elyria as an example, saying a company recently moved out of town because of a nearby strip club.

Kasich says, while tax cuts help spark economic development, communities still need to take responsibility for their own problems.

“If you have a seedy neighborhood go clean it up. I mean what do you think, you think that I’m gonna come up to Elyria and get rid of the strip club. Why don’t you get rid of the strip club?” said Kasich.

Kasich pointed out that those jobs may end up leaving the town but stay in the state.

