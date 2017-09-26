Kasich Emphasizes Importance Of Journalism, Calls Fake News Claims "Baloney"

By 33 seconds ago
  • Andy Chow

Hot off another round of appearances on the national media circle, Gov. John Kasich was back in Ohio again, meeting with a large group of newspaper editors from publications around the U.S. Kasich had a message about the importance of journalism.

While speaking to editors with Gatehouse Media, a conglomeration of newspaper publications, Kasich reiterated his support for immigration reform and a bipartisan health care plan.

Kasich, who’s been doing lots of national interviews but not many in state, says it’s important for journalists to continue scrutinizing and verifying the work of the government.

“My goodness, we need you to stand up against us or whoever it is and to be able to report the news and the facts and be able to let the story go where it is. I mean this idea where you’re all fake news, I think that’s a bunch of boloney.”

When asked to comment on the current national and international tensions when it comes to race and North Korea, Kasich said he’s done being baited into reacting to what President Donald Trump says or tweets.

Tags: 
John Kasich

Related Content

Report Shows Increase In Drug Overdose Deaths As Kasich Rolls Out Prescription Rules

By Aug 30, 2017
Andy Chow

More than 4,000 people died of a drug overdose last year in Ohio. That death toll went up by 33 percent over the previous year. And while Gov. John Kasich is rolling out more ways to crack down on painkiller prescriptions, critics believe there’s an obvious resource that’s not being utilized in the opioid crisis.

Kasich Turns Up Criticism Of Trump, White Nationalists

By Aug 16, 2017
Andy Chow

Gov. John Kasich has turned up the heat on President Donald Trump in the aftermath of Trump’s shaky position on white nationalists, neo-Nazis, the KKK and other hate groups. This marks another turn in the evolution of Kasich’s relationship with the Trump Administration.

Kasich Says Leaders In Washington Have Thrown Campaign Promises Aside

By Apr 13, 2017
Karen Kasler

While addressing some big budget concerns, Gov. John Kasich seemingly threw some shade at leaders in Washington regarding what they have and also have not done since being elected. 