Kasich Gun Reforms Include Fixing Background Checks, Bans On Armor-Piercing Ammo And Bump Stocks

By 12 hours ago
  • Former U.S. Rep. Deborah Pryce (left), Jim Tobin of the Catholic Conference of Ohio, former state Rep. Ron Maag and former Senate president Tom Niehaus are members of Gov. John Kasich’s group, moderated by Public Safety director Col. John Born.
    Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich has put out a package of gun law changes he hopes to get through the Republican-dominated state legislature. This comes after several weeks of talking about a private group he convened to discuss gun laws, and after a very public pivot on gun regulations after the Florida high school shooting on Valentine’s Day.

Kasich said the group wants state laws keeping firearms from potentially dangerous people and domestic abusers, closing gaps in the National Instant Criminal Background Check system, strengthening prohibitions on third party or “straw man” purchases, and banning armor-piercing ammo and bump stocks. And he’s handing what he calls a reasonable package over to state lawmakers for action. “This is something they have to work on. I don’t intend to browbeat them or – I’m going to encourage them every step of the way," Kasich said.

Kasich said there are things he could do to push the package along, but wants to give lawmakers a chance to work. Senate President Larry Obhof’s spokesman said he’s open to dialogue.

gun regulation
bump stocks
NICS
Gov. John Kasich
"red flags" gun ban
Larry Obhof

