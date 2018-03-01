Kasich Gun Reforms Include Fixing Background Checks, Bans On Armor-Piercing Ammo And Bump Stocks

Gov. John Kasich has put out a package of gun law changes he hopes to get through the Republican-dominated state legislature. This comes after several weeks of talking about a private group he convened to discuss gun laws, and after a very public pivot on gun regulations after the Florida high school shooting on Valentine’s Day.

Kasich said the group wants state laws keeping firearms from potentially dangerous people and domestic abusers, closing gaps in the National Instant Criminal Background Check system, strengthening prohibitions on third party or “straw man” purchases, and banning armor-piercing ammo and bump stocks. And he’s handing what he calls a reasonable package over to state lawmakers for action. “This is something they have to work on. I don’t intend to browbeat them or – I’m going to encourage them every step of the way," Kasich said.

Kasich said there are things he could do to push the package along, but wants to give lawmakers a chance to work. Senate President Larry Obhof’s spokesman said he’s open to dialogue.