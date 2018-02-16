Kasich Has Been Calling For Education Takeover

By 5 hours ago
  • Gov. John Kasich tells journalists that he wants to be in control of education in Ohio during the AP Legislative Preview forum in the Ohio Judicial Center.
    Gov. John Kasich tells journalists that he wants to be in control of education in Ohio during the AP Legislative Preview forum in the Ohio Judicial Center.
    Karen Kasler

Lawmakers are pushing a bill that would overhaul the state education system in order to give most of the control over to the governor’s office. This is something Gov. John Kasich has wanted for a while now.

House Republicans say their plan to wrap the department of education, higher education, and the workforce transformation office would streamline education for career-readiness.

But it also hands most of the education policymaking power over to the governor, something Kasich alluded to just a few weeks ago.

“What I really want is I want to be able to run the department of education.”

Kasich said the state school board wields a lot of power yet its members are generally unknown to voters.

“They’re running education policy and I’m the governor and I can’t tell them what to do, it’s nuts!” said Kasich.

Democrats are blasting the plan as taking power away from an elected board. Supporters, however, say this makes the governor more accountable.

Kasich’s spokesperson Jon Keeling put out a statement adding that, “The governor’s term is up in less than a year, so this isn’t about him — and it’s not about any other governor. It’s about Ohio’s children getting the fair shot at a quality education that they deserve.”

Tags: 
education overhaul plan
John Kasich

Related Content

House GOP Rolls Out Education Overhaul Plan, Allowing Governor To Takeover

By Feb 14, 2018
Karen Kasler

House Republicans rolled out a plan that would overhaul the state’s education system by consolidating several departments into one umbrella organization – including the Ohio Department of Education and of Higher Education. Supporters say this will bolster the connection between education and career-readiness.

Kasich Trying To Shift Education Culture To Intermingle More With Business World

By Feb 21, 2017
Dan Konik

Since taking over as governor, John Kasich has been calling for different agencies to, as he puts it, move at the speed of business. In his latest budget proposal, Kasich has shifted that mindset into the education field, trying to align classrooms with the business community. But teachers unions are not happy with the path Kasich is taking.