Kasich Issues Warning On Possible Medicaid Expansion Changes In The Future

By Mar 30, 2018
  • Governor John Kasich
    Governor John Kasich
    Jo Ingles

Gov. John Kasich signed the new two-year $2.6 billion capital budget today at the site of a planned mental and behavioral health hospital in Columbus. It’s one of the investments included in that spending plan. But Kasich issued a warning of sorts too.

Kasich said his decision to expand Medicaid has allowed many Ohioans to get addiction and mental health treatment. And he urged continuation of that program once he leaves office.

“Now at some point, I will be gone and it will be very easy to cut the programs for people who need help. Don’t let it happen folks,” Kasich warns.

Kasich says if it’s cut, health care services that help Ohio’s poorest and sickest residents will be cut too. All of the Democrats running for Governor say they want to keep Medicaid expansion. But the Republican candidates say they want to redesign the program because it’s unsustainable. 

Related Content

Kasich Signs Ohio's New Capital Budget, Saying It's A Sign Of Ohio's Financial Health

By Mar 30, 2018
Jo Ingles

Gov. John Kasich has signed a $2.6 billion capital budget, which covers state spending on infrastructure, colleges and universities, and community projects for the coming two years. 

Kasich Says He Wants Gun Law Reforms, Though Democrats Behind Some Say They Haven't Heard From Him

By Mar 26, 2018
Daniel Konik

This weekend brought huge protests over gun laws and another appearance by Gov. John Kasich on a Sunday morning national TV news show, talking about his recent and public change of heart on gun laws. But it’s still unclear whether recently discussed gun law changes will move forward with state lawmakers.

Ohio Governor Grants Clemency To Death Row Inmate

By Mar 26, 2018
Shutterstock.com

Gov. John Kasich has granted clemency to a death row inmate scheduled to be put to death next month. 

Gubernatorial Candidate Wants To Borrow A Billion Bucks To Fight Opioid Crisis In Ohio

By Nov 10, 2017
2018 Republican Gubernatorial candidate
Jo Ingles

Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor, who is running for the Republican nomination for governor next year, is pushing a plan to deal with opioids that some consider unusual, especially given her opposition to Medicaid expansion.

Foodbanks To End Service That Helps Low Income Ohioans Sign Up For Health Care Program

By Sep 22, 2017
Ohio Association of Foodbanks
Statehouse News Bureau

For years now, low-income people who visited Ohio’s foodbanks could also get help filling out the paperwork necessary to get health care through the federal Affordable Care Act’s Navigator program. But that’s not going to be the case anymore.

Kasich-Hickenlooper Health Care Reform Plan Is Drawing Bipartisan Praise

By Sep 1, 2017
Ohio and Colorado's state websites

A new bipartisan health care reform proposal meant to stabilize the Affordable Care Act urges President Trump and Congressional leaders to take immediate action. The plan put forth by Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich and Colorado’s Democratic Governor, John Hickenlooper, is drawing praise from some other governors too. 

Access To Health Insurance Restored For 19 Of 20 Ohio Counties

By Jul 31, 2017
Ohio Department of Insurance
Jo Ingles

About 11,000 enrollees in the Affordable Health Care Act program in nineteen Ohio counties who recently found themselves without a single health insurance company to cover them are now getting some options. 