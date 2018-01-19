Kasich Praises JobsOhio For Columbus' Appearance On Amazon HQ2 Short List Of Cities

Amazon has narrowed down its list of possible sites for its second headquarters and Columbus is one of 20 cities nationwide that made the cut. Gov. John Kasich credits JobsOhio for helping make the city attractive to the internet retailer.

Kasich says the state’s public-private job creation company assisted with the bids for a new Amazon headquarters in several cities, including Cleveland and Cincinnati. But only one Ohio city – Columbus – remains on the short list of twenty possible locations. “We’ll all put our shoulders to the wheel now as a state and see what we can do to win this.I have no idea. I have no idea. I guess those cities that sent cactuses and tropical fish and all of that to them didn’t pan out.”

Columbus already has an Amazon facility nearby. The company has said this new headquarters could lead to a $5 billion investment and 50,000 new jobs.