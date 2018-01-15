Kasich Recalls Speech At King Center At State Event Honoring Winners Of MLK Legacy Awards

The state has honored seven people for carrying on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Gov. John Kasich spoke at the ceremony at a downtown Columbus church, recalling a speech he delivered at the King Faith Center in Atlanta a year ago. "Dr. King didn't focus on the 'big shots.' Dr. King didn't focus on someone in a faraway place. He was most concerned with what was happening to his neighbor and in his community."

The awards handed out included honors for community building, cultural awareness and economic opportunity. Four students who won the state’s annual MLK oratory contest also delivered their winning speeches.