Kasich Remembers His Ohio Primary Win At Private Party With Campaign Team

Gov. John Kasich will celebrate his biggest win in his presidential campaign from last year tonight.

It was one year ago when John Kasich won his only presidential primary – Ohio’s.

“We are going to go all the way to Cleveland and secure the Republican nomination!”

Of course, that didn’t happen – Kasich was the last candidate to drop out of the race when he left in May, clearing the way for Donald Trump to be the nominee. Kasich will remember his primary victory with an event with his team at a restaurant and bar on Columbus’ west side, paid for by his presidential campaign committee Kasich for America. His campaign spokesman says it’s a closed event for supporters to stay in touch and for Kasich to thank them, and that no media will be permitted in.