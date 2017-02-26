Kasich Reviews Weekend In Washington, Including Talk With President Trump About Obamacare Repeal

700,000 Ohioans are enrolled in Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act. And concerns about the repeal of the ACA brought Gov. John Kasich to Washington to meet with President Trump and other Republican governors this weekend.

Kasich hasn’t been quiet in his criticism of Trump. But he told John Dickerson on CBS’ Face the Nation that his meeting with the President was positive, though he said he’ll still continue to speak out. “I’m on a plane and he’s the pilot. And, you know, the fact is, I want the pilot to be successful," Kasich said. "But you know what, every once in a while, I was thinking about this last night, you need to yell into the cockpit.”

Kasich said Health and Human Service Secretary Tom Price was on the phone with Trump as they talked about Kasich’s concerns that the Affordable Care Act would be repealed and not immediately replaced – which Kasich says is "not acceptable".

Kasich and Trump have been publicly critical of each other. But Kasich told John Dickerson on CBS’ Face the Nation that he feels Trump listened to his concerns about Republicans repealing the Affordable Care Act without simultaneously passing something to replace it. “I can’t read his mind, but I felt it was very positive," Kasich said. "He responded very positively to a number of the ideas I had.”

Kasich also met with Republican governors gathered in DC for the weekend. He said Republicans in Congress need to reach out to resistant Democrats, but that scrapping the ACA entirely is, in Kasich’s words, "not acceptable".