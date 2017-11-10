Kasich Says 2017 Election Was Rejection Of "Negative, Narrow" Campaigns And Leadership

  • Gov. John Kasich spoke to reporters after meeting with faith leaders about the opioid crisis at a Columbus church.
    Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich still won’t say whether he’ll be on the ballot again, but he did have some thoughts about how Democrats and his fellow Republicans fared in Tuesday’s election results.

Kasich said the results were a rejection of negative and narrow campaigning and leadership. And he said those who think Republican losses were about inaction to repeal Obamacare are wrong. And he added: “A party that moves to blunt immigration or to break down trade or alienate our allies, that’s just not going to work.”

But he said that doesn’t mean the other side won. “I don’t think this was some great win for Democrats. This was a victory for people who said, I’ve had enough of negativity, and this is not the country that I want,” Kasich said.

But once again, Kasich deflected questions about a presidential campaign, saying he doesn’t know what he’s going to do in 13 months.

