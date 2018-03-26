Kasich Says He Wants Gun Law Reforms, Though Democrats Behind Some Say They Haven't Heard From Him

  • Daniel Konik

This weekend brought huge protests over gun laws and another appearance by Gov. John Kasich on a Sunday morning national TV news show, talking about his recent and public change of heart on gun laws. But it’s still unclear whether recently discussed gun law changes will move forward with state lawmakers.

On CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, Kasich said there three kinds of people in this debate – those who want no changes, those who want significant changes, “and the third group are a bunch of politicians who are afraid of their own shadow.”

Kasich convened a group that came up with a package of six gun law reforms, some of which have already been proposed by Democrats – such as Sen. Cecil Thomas (D-Cincinnati), who had proposed a ban on bump stocks months before Kasich recommended it. "Did I hear from the governor? No. I heard the governor felt that he was also in agreement with me on the bump stock legislation through the media,” said Thomas.

Democratic candidate for governor Sen. Joe Schiavoni (D-Boardman) has a proposal for a red flag law to keep guns from dangerous people – which Kasich has also called for. Schiavoni said he’s talked to Kasich’s staff but not to the governor himself.

