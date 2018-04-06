Kasich Says He Will Send National Guard Troops To Mexican Border If Formally Requested To Do So

By Apr 6, 2018
  • Dan Konik

President Trump is saying he’ll order National Guard troops be sent to the border with Mexico to prevent undocumented immigrants from entering the U.S. But some governors say they will not follow those orders. Here's what Gov. John Kasich says he'll do. 

Make no mistake. Kasich does not agree with President Trump on many issues. But he says if Trump asks for Ohio National Guard troops, he’ll comply.

“You know, we have apparently done that before. We sent an engineering group down, I’m told, at a request. So it makes sense. He’s the president and if he says there’s a reason to go there, I wouldn’t see any reason why we wouldn’t accommodate him. We’ll have to see,” Kasich told reporters.

The public information officer for the Ohio Adjutant General’s department, Stephanie Beougher, says the office doesn’t have a request to provide support for the mission at this time. 

Tags: 
Gov. John Kasich
Ohio National Guard
troops to Mexico
Stephanie Beougher
Ohio Adjutant General

Related Content

New Gun Bill Introduced In Ohio Legislature

By Apr 5, 2018
Jo ingles

A new bill has been introduced in the Ohio Legislature that includes gun control measures backed by Gov.  John Kasich. This time, a Republican is sponsoring it. 

Kasich Signs Ohio's New Capital Budget, Saying It's A Sign Of Ohio's Financial Health

By Mar 30, 2018
Jo Ingles

Gov. John Kasich has signed a $2.6 billion capital budget, which covers state spending on infrastructure, colleges and universities, and community projects for the coming two years. 

Kasich Issues Warning On Possible Medicaid Expansion Changes In The Future

By Mar 30, 2018
Jo Ingles

Gov. John Kasich signed the new two-year $2.6 billion capital budget today at the site of a planned mental and behavioral health hospital in Columbus. It’s one of the investments included in that spending plan. But Kasich issued a warning of sorts too.

At Forum, Kasich Brings Up Gun Regulations, Says He's "Sick Of Politicians"

By Apr 2, 2018
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich will speak Tuesday at a college in New Hampshire – which many are reading as yet another signal that he’s considering another run for president. This trip comes a day after Kasich spoke at a forum convened by a national news website at Ohio State.

Kasich Says He Wants Gun Law Reforms, Though Democrats Behind Some Say They Haven't Heard From Him

By Mar 26, 2018
Daniel Konik

This weekend brought huge protests over gun laws and another appearance by Gov. John Kasich on a Sunday morning national TV news show, talking about his recent and public change of heart on gun laws. But it’s still unclear whether recently discussed gun law changes will move forward with state lawmakers.