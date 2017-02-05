Kasich Says He Wouldn't Sign Bill With No Abortion Exceptions, But He Did Sign A Law With Only One

By 2 hours ago
  • Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich made a somewhat surprising statement this week about a pair of abortion related bills from last year’s lame duck session – one he signed and one he vetoed.

When asked by a reporter about his vetoes, Kasich had this comment about striking from a child abuse measure the 6 week abortion ban called the “heartbeat bill”. “First of all, it’s not constitutional and secondly, I’m not signing anything that doesn’t have an exception for rape, incest or the life of the mother,” Kasich said.

But Kasich did sign a 20 week abortion ban with an exception for the life of the woman, but not for rape or incest. His office noted that, but did not have a comment on why he said he would not sign anything without the other exceptions but actually did. NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio calls Kasich’s statement – quoting here – “a flat out lie”.

Related Content

2016 Year in Review - Abortion Issue

By Dec 28, 2016
Dan Konik/Jo Ingles

Abortion is always a contentious issue at the Statehouse. This year was no exception, as abortion ban bills took front and center stage amid the backdrop of the controversial election season.

What's Next For The Heartbeat Abortion Bill?

By Dec 30, 2016
Jo Ingles

Supporters of a strict abortion ban that was vetoed by Gov. John Kasich are not giving up. 

Protestors Demonstrate Against "Heartbeat Bill", 20 Week Abortion Ban Awaiting Governor's Signature

By Dec 12, 2016
Karen Kasler

About 50 activists demonstrated around the Statehouse yesterday, hoping to send a message to Gov. John Kasich about two newly passed abortion bans.

Governor Vetoes "Heartbeat Bill", Signs 20 Week Abortion Ban

By Dec 13, 2016
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich has vetoed a controversial abortion bill that would have banned abortion at six weeks into a pregnancy. But he signed another abortion ban into law.