Kasich Says He'll Back Lt. Gov. Taylor In 2018, If She Runs In Crowded Field For Governor

There were a lot of topics covered by Gov. John Kasich in a speech to a group of newspaper executives and editors. He focused mostly on his budget, but also about who he wants to see replace him in 2018.

When asked, Kasich admitted he does have a preference among the Republicans who’ve expressed an interest in running for governor, though he said in the presidential race endorsements didn’t mean much. “I’m going to be for Mary Taylor if she runs – I’ve already said that. She’s the Lieutenant Governor and she has been a good partner, and she walked away from her own job and so that’s what I will do," Kasich said. But we don’t have any declared candidates, so we’ll see how this all goes.”

There had been reports that Kasich was upset with Taylor for supporting Jane Timken over his choice Matt Borges in last month’s state party chair election. Taylor has been a bit more coy about her plans than Attorney General Mike DeWine, who has said he will run, and Secretary of State Jon Husted, who’s hinted he might. Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci is also reportedly investigating a run.