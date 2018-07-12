Kasich Says He's Frustrated Lawmakers Won't Take Up His Gun Regulations Proposal

  • Gov. John Kasich (right) takes a question at the Columbus Metropolitan Club, where he appeared with New York Times columnist Bret Stephens.
    Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich is sounding off on the lack of movement on gun regulations that he’d proposed earlier this year, commenting on it in two separate public events.

Kasich talked mostly foreign policy and the NATO summit at the National Press Club in Washington, but he did note his frustration about a package of gun law changes that he hoped Republican state lawmakers back home would take up. “I have a legislature that refuses to consider common sense gun bills," Kasich said.

The day before at the Columbus Metropolitan Club he brought up one part of his proposal, a so-called red flag law to allow law enforcement to seize weapons from people considered to be dangerous. “I cannot pass that through this legislature," Kasich said.

Rep. Michael Henne is the sole sponsor of the bill, which has had four hearings but is facing strident opposition from gun rights groups. Kasich has also said he wouldn’t sign a so-called “stand your ground” bill that many Republican lawmakers support.

gun regulation
gun reform
"Stand Your Ground"
Gov. John Kasich

