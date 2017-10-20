Kasich Says He's "Not Doing Any Planning For Anything", Including 2020 Presidential Campaign

Buzzfeed is reporting that Gov. John Kasich met yesterday with foreign policy and national security experts in Columbus, apparently looking toward a possible run for president in 2020. This report came just hours after Kasich talked about his future on "The State of Ohio", and he shared some different information.

Kasich said he feels like no one asks him his presidential plans anymore, but that he really doesn’t have any.

“I’m not doing any planning for anything. I mean, I just don’t. And I want to have a voice. I think my voice has mattered with my colleagues in health care. I think it matters in a lot of different things. And that’s what’s most important to me now. As to where this is going to take me, I really don’t know.”

Kasich says his national news show appearances have come because the networks have sought him out. He’s talked about President Trump, but also about health care and the deal worked on with Democratic Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper. And this week Kasich appeared with Democratic former vice president Joe Biden at a sold-out forum on bipartisanship.