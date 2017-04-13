Kasich Says Leaders In Washington Have Thrown Campaign Promises Aside

While addressing some big budget concerns, Gov. John Kasich seemingly threw some shade at leaders in Washington regarding what they have and also have not done since being elected. 

The proposed budget from Gov. John Kasich will spend less money than previously planned, but includes Medicaid expansion.

And Kasich says the state’s opioid epidemic is why it’s important that the White House and Congress keep Medicaid expansion if they repeal the federal health care law. Then Kasich, who has said he’s not running for anything, threw a jab at his fellow Republicans in Washington.

“A lot of those campaign promises that were made during the election have all been thrown aside, it’s interesting isn’t it? So we just have to be careful that we’re not fulfilling a campaign promise that puts people in the ditch,” said Kasich.

A huge chunk of Ohio’s budget is for Medicaid, so making cuts to the program or to the expansion would cost the state billions.

John Kasich
Medicaid expansion

