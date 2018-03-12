Kasich Says Report That Job Growth Is Below His Predecessor's Is "Fake News"

Gov. John Kasich is sounding off about a report over the weekend saying that his job creation record for the last two years is only slightly better than that of his Democratic predecessor, Ted Strickland.

The Columbus Dispatch reported the state gained just 12,500 jobs last year.

“Their numbers are wrong. So – fake news,” said Kasich, who said the state is nearing a gain of a half a million jobs since he took office. “That’s a trend you want to keep, and a diversification of the type of jobs, our wages are going up faster than the national average, it’s just – whatever.”

The Kasich administration, which usually uses only private sector job stats, claims the state created more than 32,000 total jobs last year. Those figures were actually revised down on Friday to just over 30,000, which is the worst one-year job growth since the Great Recession. Republican Auditor Dave Yost is now calling for a one-time five-year performance audit of job creating entity JobsOhio.