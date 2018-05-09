Kasich Signs Order To Encourage More Driverless Vehicle Testing Throughout Ohio

Gov. John Kasich has signed an executive order opening up any public road around the state for testing for driverless vehicles.

The governor’s order permits autonomous vehicle testing on any public road, but companies must register with the state’s DriveOhio initiative. Communities may participate by signing up too. Kasich says he’s talked to at least one mayor who’s excited, and wants this to be a truly statewide effort.

“We’re not going to permit, by the way – at least as long as I’m here – communities to start blocking this, because then you create a hodge-podge that is unworkable.”

And the order also says operators must have valid licenses and be able to take control of vehicles if needed. 22 other states have gone further and have enacted legislation on autonomous vehicles.