Kasich Talks Gun Regulations Again, Pushing Back On "Stand Your Ground" Bill

Gov. John Kasich has gotten even more direct in his statements suggesting his views on gun regulations have changed. Though he’s signed every law expanding gun rights he’s been presented with as governor, he says he won’t sign a controversial bill currently under consideration.

In a departure from his usual statement that he doesn’t comment on legislation, Kasich said on NBC’s Meet the Press Daily that he’s pushing back on one of the 14 bills currently in the legislature that would expand gun rights. “If I think it’s going to endanger the public, I’m not going to sign it. For example, there’s talk now in my state about changing stand your ground. I said, I’m not signing it. Don’t give it to me," Kasich said.

Kasich’s campaign website used to say he signed every pro-2nd Amendment measure during his term –that’s been replaced with a section called “Common Sense on the 2nd Amendment”. Kasich has also said the group he’s convened to discuss gun regulation recommendations will meet again Wednesday.