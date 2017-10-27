Kasich Teases Possible Deal Coming From Google

  • Gov. John Kasich talks about job growth in Ohio while teasing a possible move from Google.
    Andy Chow

Several Ohio cities are waiting to hear how their bids for Amazon's second headquarters went over with the retail giant. Gov. John Kasich is teasing the possibility of a new tech giant moving into Ohio.

Kasich took his Ohio sales pitch on to road to Arizona where he met with leaders from Google.

He says the Buckeye State is prime location for bringing in new tech business.

“I told them we’ve got Amazon, we’ve got Facebook, we’ve got IBM data analytics. All we’re missing is Google and that is a request and I think we’re going to see movement on that front as well.”

Kasich did not elaborate, seemingly trying not to get ahead of any official agreement.

There have been questions raised about millions of dollars in tax incentives for Amazon and Facebook data centers, which together have created a few hundred jobs. But Kasich said the state has a return on investment formula and "doesn't buy deals".

