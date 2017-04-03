Kasich Tours Amazon Facility, Blasts House's Vote To Change Green Energy Standards Into Goals

  • Gov. John Kasich speaks before a tour of Amazon's fulfillment center in Pataskala.
    Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich got a guided tour of Amazon’s huge new fulfillment center in central Ohio today. And he took the opportunity to blast a bill to change the state’s green energy requirements on electric utilities into voluntary goals.

Before the tour, Amazon’s Paul Misener talked about the company’s goal of getting 100% of its energy for its Ohio cloud computing operation from renewable sources. And Kasich had a message for Sen. Jay Hottinger (R-Newark) in the audience. “Now it doesn’t make a lot of sense for the legislature to take us back, Senator, on the issue of renewables,” Kasich said.

Kasich vetoed a bill similar to the green energy goals measure in December. The new bill passed the House by a veto-proof supermajority. The Senate would need 20 votes to override, and last year's similar bill got 18.

